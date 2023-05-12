Lex Barker considered Old Shatterhand a short-term affair | Culture | .a week

lex Barker, full name Alexander Crichlow Barker, was born less than a year after the end of the First World War. He came from a wealthy family. His father was a construction entrepreneur and later a broker. His ancestors include Roger Williams, who is considered the founder of Rhode Island, and Sir William Henry Crichlow, Governor General of Barbados.

Alexander’s family expected him to lead the family business, but he wanted to become an actor. Therefore, he finished his studies at Princeton. His father didn’t like that so much that he disinherited his son. He enlisted in 1941. He participated in battles in Africa and Sicily. He received a head injury from the war, due to which doctors had to replace part of his skull with a metal plate. It caused him severe migraines, and Barker began to ease the pain with alcohol. Drinking accompanied him for the rest of his life. He loved parties, exuberant celebrations and was a great lover of women.

goodbye alexander

Shortly after the Second World War, he started his acting career with the film Doll’s Face.