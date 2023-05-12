15
A few hours ago, computer manufacturer Asus launched its latest gaming handheld, which can now also be pre-ordered. It comes with a 120Hz display and features the popular AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme. New competition for the Nintendo Switch With the ROG Ally 2023, Asus is launching a powerful handheld for around 800 euros. In the introductory video, the […]
The post Asus ROG Ally: Powerful gaming handheld with 120 Hz display first appeared on Technology News.
See also Microsoft confirms that Windows 11 Chinese input method has a disaster!The official announcement of the 7-step emergency method