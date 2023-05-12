It depends on the research: Alsatian: How to find the best stock opportunities! – Video

Value investor Markus Elsässer advises not to overestimate the “political noise”. It is much more important to him to deal intensively with the companies in which one would like to invest. For Alsatians, this not only includes reading the business section of the newspaper. It is also worth reading in industry magazines or in the science section. Here you can experience new trends before they even hit the market.

Elsässer believes that regular earnings calls, when companies hold conference calls after the quarterly figures, can also be important sources of information for private investors. How to concentrate on the essentials as an investor: Now in the video!

Moderator: Martin Kerscher, text: Julian Schick, wallstreet:online central editorial office