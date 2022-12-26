[The Epoch Times, December 26, 2022]Zhao Qing, the daughter of mainland film artist Zhao Dan and famous dancer, died in Beijing on December 24 due to the epidemic. Zhao Qing’s son, Zhao Tong, issued an obituary stating that his mother “should have burned all her lungs?” she died instantly, “less than 3 minutes before and after.”

According to the “Cover News” report, the China Opera and Dance Theater issued an obituary the day before yesterday, stating that Zhao Qing, a well-known dancer at the theater, passed away in Beijing at 5:30 pm on the same day at the age of 87 due to medical treatment.

A text allegedly issued by Zhao Tong in the obituary stated that Zhao Qing “felt positive for the new crown” on December 19, and then had a fever for three consecutive days, and the fever subsided under the care of medication and family members, but unexpectedly, by the 24th At around 5:00 p.m., Zhao Qing’s hands suddenly became cold, and he immediately called 120 for emergency treatment. Just after the call, he found that the old man had no signs of life, and it was too late to give artificial respiration. Then he passed away suddenly, “less than 3 minutes before and after.”

The article stated that Zhao Qing’s “lungs must have been completely burnt to death? It caused his heart to fail.” It is also said that the hospital is full of similar patients, the number of elderly people who have died is particularly high, the morgue is full, and the cause of death is “basically passing away instantaneously.”

According to public information, Zhao Qing, aliased as Zhao Ludan and Zhao Qingluan. His father is Zhao Dan, a famous Chinese film performance artist, and his mother, Ye Luxi, is also a well-known actress.

According to the CCP’s official media, Zhao Qing graduated from the Central Academy of Drama. He is the first generation of dance performance artists after the founding of the CCP. He is one of the first batch of experts to enjoy special government allowances from the State Council. He was once the vice chairman of the Chinese Dancers Association. Representative, member of the 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, currently a consultant of the Chinese Dancers Association.

The official obituary described Zhao Qing as an “excellent member” of the Chinese Communist Party.

During the latest wave of the CCP virus (coronavirus) outbreak in mainland China, a large number of members of the Communist Party of China and celebrities from all walks of life in science and technology, academia, and literature and art have died intensively.

Master Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong, warned in the article “Rationality” in 2020: “This kind of plague comes with a purpose and purpose. It is to weed out members of the evil party and those who walk with the evil CCP.”

Master Li Hongzhi pointed out, “People should sincerely repent to God. If there is anything wrong with them, they hope to give them a chance to correct their mistakes. This is the way, and this is the panacea.”

Responsible editor: Ning Feng#