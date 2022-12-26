news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, DECEMBER 26 – Four prison police officers were taken to hospital after being intoxicated last night by the smoke caused by the flames set in the cells by some inmates of the Beccaria juvenile institute in Milan, after seven inmates had escaped . Two have already been taken.



The agents are 25, 26, 27 and 34 years old and have all been taken to the San Carlo hospital, none in serious condition. The 118 sent five ambulances and two other vehicles to the scene. (HANDLE).

