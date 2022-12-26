In five game reserves hares have shrunk by a percentage that cannot be ignored. And the Province has given authorization for the release of new specimens, to encourage repopulation, while banning the hunting of the animal for the following two hunting seasons (until 2025). The provision was created to protect the population of a specimen that has always been widespread in the Belluno area, but which is also a coveted prey by hunters.

DRONES TO SAVE THE HARES

The mowing of the meadows also reduces the numbers, because hares love to live in the grass and often hide in the meadows to give birth. “When they are mowed, the farmers do not see the animals and many get lost in this way,” explains the provincial councilor responsible for wildlife management, Franco De Bon.

To deal with this problem, the Province aims to define an agreement with the farmers: “We have purchased some drones with thermal imaging cameras, useful tools for identifying animals from above”, continues De Bon. «The proposal we are working on is that farmers warn us in good time when they intend to mow a piece of land, so that we can spend the previous day with drones, identify the hares (but also other wild animals, such as roe deer), pick them up and thus allow the vehicles to proceed with the mowing avoiding losses to wildlife.

The objective is to close the agreement for next year: «The dialogue with farmers is always open», explains De Bon. “Their role is fundamental, because meadows are the ideal habitat for hares and many other animals, and if they are abandoned there is a risk of afforestation and the removal of some species”.

RESOPULATIONS

The other measure passed by the Province regards i restocking. They have been authorized in alpine reserves below a thousand meters of altitude, where the winter density is less than 1 head/100. They are those of Pedavena, where 18 European hares will be introduced, Mel (23 authorized entries), Feltre (10), Sovramonte (10) and Sedico (14).

«The European hare is a kind of great tradition in our territory», explains De Bon. «Until the end of the Second World War it was the only wild animal present that also gave sustenance to the population in those difficult years».

HISTORY

The modification of the way of cultivating the fields, with a lesser variety, caused an initial reduction in the number of hares. Added to this is the fact that, until the 1970s, a large number of specimens were shot during the hunting season, which then complicated reproduction. And so the restocking was done, «but also taking specimens from Poland and Argentina. We have decided to change this approach, going to strengthen the population in the areas where it is necessary, but at the same time banning hunting for the next two seasons to strengthen the population.

STORAGE

The ultimate goal, in fact, is to cease the releases. “The wildlife plan approved by the Province provides for forms of protection,” concludes De Bon. «At each hunting season only a percentage of hares can be taken, in order to guarantee reproduction. With re-releases and a two-year hunting ban we will in fact create mini reserves in which the hare can recover and the population may grow stronger.’