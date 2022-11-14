Imagine a parish priest with eight masses to be celebrated on Sunday in eight churches. He is already a reality in Zoldano. With Don Roberto De Nardin who, however, is lucky enough to be able to count on two retired priests. And elsewhere? “We will have only 47 priests under seventy for 158 parishes” Bishop Renato Marangoni spreads his arms, as he did in recent days when he met the mayors. Here, then, without the need for many explanations, is the meaning of the 29 pastoral collaborations in which the diocese of Belluno Feltre has been articulated.

In the new parish map there are six pastoral convergences (Ampezzo, Cadore, Comelico; Longarone, Zoldo, Alpago, Ponte nelle Alpi; Belluno with five superparishes; Agordo and Livinallongo; Sedico and Santa Giustina; Feltre, Lamon and Pedavena), each one consists of five Collaborations, four in the Destra Piave.

1 AMPEZZO – CADORE – COMELICO

Auronzo Villagrande, Auronzo Villanova, Auronzo Villapiccola, Vigo, Lorenzago, Pelos, Lozzo

Domegge, Vallesella, Calalzo, Pieve, Perarolo, Pozzale, Tai, Nebbiù, Valle, Venas, Cibiana

Santo Stefano, Campolongo, Costalissoio, San Pietro, Costalta

Saint Nicholas, Dante, Padola, Candide, Dosoledo

Cortina d’Ampezzo, San Vito, Borca, Vodo

2 LONGARONE – ZOLDO – ALPAGO – BRIDGE IN THE ALPS

Dont, Fornesighe, Forno di Zoldo, Fusine, Goima, Mareson, Pieve di Zoldo, Zoppè di Cadore

Fortogna, Igne, Longarone, Hospital of Cadore, Castellavazzo, Codissago, Podenzoi

Cadola, Col di Cugnan, Quantin, Polpet, Soverzene

Pieve d’Alpago, Tignes, Chies d’Alpago, Lamosano, Borsoi, Spert, Tambre

Cornei, Puos d’Alpago, Sitran, Farra d’Alpago, Santa Croce del Lago

3 BELLUNO

Mussoi, Bolzano Bellunese, Tisoi

Antole-Sois, Bes, Salce

Cathedral, Loreto, Santo Stefano, Borgo Piave, San Gervasio

Cavarzano, Sargnano, Cusighe, San Giovanni Bosco

Castion, Visome, Levego-Sagrogna, Limana

4 SETTING – LIVINAL LENGTH

Arabba, Pieve di Livinallongo, Colle Santa Lucia, Pescul, Selva di Cadore

Rocca Pietore, Caprile, Santa Maria delle Grazie, Alleghe, Laste

Caviola, Falcade, Canale d’Agordo, Vallada, San Tomaso, Cencenighe

Agordo, Taibon, La Valle

Frassenè, Gosaldo, Rivamonte, Tiser, Voltago

5 SEDICO – SANTA GIUSTINA

Bribano, Roe, Sedico

Gron, Mas-Peron, Sospirolo, Orzes, Libano

San Gregorio nelle Alpi, Paderno, Meano, Cergnai, Santa Giustina

Cesiomaggiore, Soranzen, Pez

6 FELTRE – LAMON – PEDAVENA

Caupo, Seren del Grappa, Rasai, Serenm Valley, Tomo, Porcen

Cathedral, Sacred Heart, Santa Maria degli Angeli, Zermen, Anzù, Nemeggio, Sanzan, Villapaiera

Flour, Lemon, St. Donate, Aune, Servo, Smile, Zorzoi, Faller

Arson, Villabruna, Foen, Vellai, Pren, Vignii, Facen, Norcen, Pedavena, Travagola

Farra di Feltre, Boscariz, Mugnai

No parish community will be suppressed, but where the geographical or organizational circumstances have allowed it, here is the aggregation of more communities, from a minimum of two to a maximum of eight, with a pastor who steps over, who acts as the acrobat of God, rather than the official of the sacred, of the sacraments.

Rarefied masses

Only one mass on Sunday, when it is good; exceptionally two. Some churches may remain without a festive celebration and rely on the midweek one.

In Sappade, above Falcade, the festive celebration is held on Thursday evening. Other communities can be satisfied with the pre-holiday rite, on Saturday evening. «After the Synod – the bishop recalls – the Diocese faced the reduced availability of priests, entrusting more parishes to individual parish priests. Sometimes the solution indicated by the Code of Canon Law has been sought by appointing parish priests “jointly and severally”, therefore more parish priests for more parishes. In the following years this formula has further developed. It has generally led to bringing together several neighboring parishes under the same pastoral guide. Even the parish pastoral councils of several parishes have thus approached each other, carrying out their service together. In fact, a particular modality of “overall pastoral care” has gradually developed over the years ». And with November 11, the process that will engage the 158 parishes of the diocese formally started.

For some time, in many parishes there has been a single pastoral council made up of representatives of several communities. Therefore, not only the parish priest but also his collaborators articulate their service in several countries. An example? Giulia De Pra, 29, from Caviola, minister of the Eucharist, brings communion home not only among her people, but also in Falcade, Sappade, where the priest cannot reach.

Relationship between communities

From youth ministry to Caritas, every other sector of activity takes place in an even wider area, that of pastoral convergence, the former forania. “The parish throughout the centuries up to now has effectively carried out the mission of incarnating the Gospel in life. Inevitably, however, it also ran risks: for example, when it was absolutized to the point of becoming a closed system. Today, the changes taking place at all levels force the parish to radically rethink – reflects the bishop -. It is the same fidelity to the Gospel that asks in every time and place to be open to the newness of life that they offer. Today, in fact, the need is felt to characterize the parish better and more in a missionary sense ”.

The bishop also explained this on November 7 to the public administrators gathered in Belluno. Confessing himself of the limitations. “The communities must not be islands and the territory of the province needs to rediscover the logic of the relationship between the communities: I feel that we cannot read the territory”.

Here, then, is the need to network. Which is not new. Consider that an echo of this rethinking, which pursues the aim of giving new impetus and vigor to the proclamation of the Gospel, was already found in the Synodal Book of the Church of Belluno-Feltre, promulgated in 2006.