Home » Maize silage: Focus on silage quality and your own safety
News

Maize silage: Focus on silage quality and your own safety

by admin
Maize silage: Focus on silage quality and your own safety

When harvesting silage maize, farmers should not only keep an eye on the silage quality, but also on their own safety, because the combination of time pressure, the use of technology and disruptions in the harvesting process entails a high risk of accidents. It is therefore advisable, even for experienced farmers, to first familiarize themselves with the machines and check their functionality.

You should also check the following points for your safety and that of your employees:

StepsKnife protection Shut-off function and protection against trailing cutterheads and moving parts Visibility of harvesting vehicles in the dark

See also  Our province accelerates the promotion of agricultural mechanization production_Shaanxi Provincial People's Government

You may also like

UN Secretary-General Guterres: Climate destruction has begun –...

Technical Problems Plague Texas Driver’s License Upgrade, Forcing...

Archaeologists discover a pre-Hispanic lost city in southern...

Invasion of Mayflies: Street Lights in Yuanjiang City...

Foster parents happy: children from Vietnam are allowed...

Taxi driver motorcycle fight ended in blood

Rapid Intensification of Tropical Storm Lee Sparks Concerns...

DNP will give courses to public entities of...

Tragedy Strikes in Fuzhou: Bodies of Missing Policeman...

Berenberg raises the price target: Gold rush on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy