Maize silage: Focus on silage quality and your own safety

When harvesting silage maize, farmers should not only keep an eye on the silage quality, but also on their own safety, because the combination of time pressure, the use of technology and disruptions in the harvesting process entails a high risk of accidents. It is therefore advisable, even for experienced farmers, to first familiarize themselves with the machines and check their functionality.

You should also check the following points for your safety and that of your employees:

StepsKnife protection Shut-off function and protection against trailing cutterheads and moving parts Visibility of harvesting vehicles in the dark

