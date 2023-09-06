The referees told my teammate that they won’t whistle fouls on me, complained Dončič

Despite only five seasons in the NBA, Dončič is already a well-known company among referees. Apart from the opening season, he is literally a machine for technical errors in the overseas NBA. In his second year with Dallas, he received a total of 13 technical fouls, which tied for seventh in the league. Only famous debaters such as Draymond Green or Russell Westbrook finished ahead of him. The difference, however, is that Green or Westbrook are often reprimanded for trying to get their teammates to perform better, Dončič constantly complains that he was not called for a foul. In the following three seasons, the Slovenian never missed the top 3.

In the quarter-final hit of the World Championship in Manila, the Canadian tactics came to the fore. Fan-hated Dillon Brooks got on the Slovenian star’s nerves from the start, and when Doncic received his first technical foul before the end of the first half, it was clear to everyone that it was only a matter of time before the popular Luka went to the showers prematurely. This happened after a second technical foul less than seven minutes before the end, when the Slovenians were losing by 15 points. Doncic ironically applauded the judges and disappeared into the bowels of the arena. Canada then took the match safely to victory.

“Everyone could see I was frustrated. I experience a lot of matches in the national team, I often lose control and I have problems with it,” said the Slovenian star and did not hesitate to comment on the performance of the referees: “One of the referees told our player that fouls will not be whistled on me because I complain. It is not fair. I know I complain a lot but it’s not right. They played a lot in my body.”

Luka Doncic after losing to Canada: “There’s a lot of emotions. A lot of times I don’t control myself, which I’ve been having problems with. But, you know, the referees told one of the guys we’re not gonna call a foul on him because he’s coming at us. I think this is not fair.” pic.twitter.com/dRhEsm16Tw — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 6, 2023

Even Dillon Brooks, who often defended Dončić, did not finish the match after two technical fouls. “Dillon played great,” Dončič praised his opponent. “As always, he played very physically. A lot of people don’t like him, but I respect him for what he does. He does it really well,” said the leader of the Slovenian team.

Canada’s Spanish coach Jordi Fernández read the suspension to Brooks. “We need him on the field. We must not allow ourselves to be excluded. As a team, we have to be more on top of things,” he declared and immediately highlighted the performance of the Houston Rockets’ new signing. “Brooks is, along with Lu Dort, the best perimeter defender in this championship.”

Canada will make its first World Championship semifinal appearance on Friday when it takes on Serbia. The other semi-final pair consists of the USA and Germany. Only the fight for 5th to 8th place awaits the Slovenians. Tomorrow they will face Lithuania.

