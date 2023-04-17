Majlis Ittehad-ul-Muslimin invitation iftar in Tandoor, Member of Assembly Muhammad Muzam Khan attended

Majlis Ittehad-ul-Muslimin invitation iftar in Tandoor, Member of Assembly Mohammad Muzam Khan attended

Participation of political leaders, brothers of the country and members of the municipality including a large number of fasting people

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 16-April (Sahar News.com)

Last evening, Hindu Majlis Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen Tandoor organized an iftar feast at the classic garden of Tandoor. In which Majlis Member Bahadurpura, Hyderabad, Mr. Muhammad Mozam Khan, SA Haq Nazir and others participated as special guests. Maulana in the Royal Convention. Hafiz and Qari Qazi Muhammad Shakeel Ahmed Nizami, Nazeem Madrasah Madinah Uloom, Maghrib prayer was performed by Jamaat. Later, food was arranged in Classic Garden.

A large number of fasting people, including local scholars, Hafaz, representatives of various political parties, brothers of the country, members of the municipality, representatives of various organizations and industrialists participated in this iftar and food feast organized under the supervision of the President of the All Hindu Majlis Itha Dal-Muslimeen Tandoor Abdul Hadi Shahri. of

Notable among them are Ameer Organizer Muslim Welfare Association Muhammad Khurshid Hussain, Deputy Ameer Abdul Ahad Samdani, Former President Muhammad Mansoor Karim, Syed Abdul Ghafoor Pasha, MA Sattar Mujahidi (Golkanda), President Eidgah and Cemetery Committee Muhammad Yusuf Khan, Shaukat Patel, Hafiz Naeem Akhtar, former Deputy Municipal President MA Aleem, President Town BRSMA Naeem Afo, Ex-President Town TRS Abdul Rauf, Ex-Member Municipal Syed Zubair Lala, Member Zilla Parishad Dara Singh, Rakesh Maharaj, Patlola Narasimlu, Bal Reddy, Assembly Floor Leader Municipal Syed. Sajid Ali, Naeem Khan, Ghulam Mustafa Patel, Trustee Majlis Tandoor BR Muhammad Younis.

Deputy Trustee Nabi Sabir, Treasurer Abdul Malik Barood, Deputy Treasurer Muhammad Khalid Barood, Muhammad Anwar Khan, Qayyum Chaush, Aamir Shahri, Syed Khalid Ali, Muhammad Waseem, Shaukat Ali, Omar Shahri, Abdul Basir Shahri and Samir Shahri, besides the Majlis workers and fans of the Majlis. A large number participated.

Before the Iftar, the President of the Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen Tandoor Abdul Hadi Shahri and the local Majlis leaders, the Member of the Assembly Bahadurpura Muhammad Muzam Khan and SA Haq Nazir were showered with shawls and garlands.

