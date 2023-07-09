MALESCORTO 23 – From 25 to 29 July

At the end of July in the pretty village of Malesco, in the Vigezzo Valley, Malescorto returns, one of the most established and prestigious short film festivals in the world.

The twenty-third edition reconfirms itself as a point of reference for international short film productions, with 1,482 shorts arriving from five continents, viewed for the final selection by the artistic director Paolo Ramoni. An important acknowledgment and numbers that attest to the leading role of this event and that bring the most populous town in the Val Vigezzo to the center of the world: from fiction to documentary, from experimental cinema to mockumentary, the map of received shorts is truly extensive.

The program of this new eagerly awaited edition, published on www.malescorto.itincludes a preview evening and events held as a corollary of the review dedicated to short films.

On Friday 14 July 2023, at 21 at the Cinema Comunale of Malesco, the Festival will start with a preview evening dedicated to the “Malescorto Special Awards”, with a screening of the short films of the “Territori” and “Maleschools” Special Selections.

Eight short films will be screened for the “Territori” Special Selection: “Ecate” by Federica Crippa, “Embrace calling to shoot” by Andrea Colzani, “Ecce” by Margherita Premuroso, “Editing romance” by Stefano Etter and Giovanni Jannoni, “Guang Rong” by Simone Setzi, “Cicciolina Pocket” by Claudio Casazza, “All end?” by Mattia Bioli, Smugglers by Marzio Bartolucci.

Instead, four shorts screened for the “Maleschools” Special Selection: “My life in yours” by the IIS “A. Parisi” of Vignola (Modena), “21 May” of the Primary School “C. Battisti” – IC “Ponte San Nicolò” of Ponte San Nicolò (Padua), “Vanessa and out of place visions” of the IISS “Mons. Antonio Bello” of Molfetta (Bari) and “Planting machine” of the Primary School “PR Giuliani” – IC “Ponte San Nicolò” of Ponte San Nicolò (Padua).

The opening night of Malescorto 2023 is scheduled for Monday 24 July at 21 at the Cinema Comunale in Malesco and will be organized as part of the celebrations for the centenary of the Vigezzina-Centovalli railway.

The presentation of the Art Credits 2023 project with the work of Giampaolo Prola, used as the graphic basis of the 23rd edition of the Festival, will be followed by the launch of the new family game “Cinema on board”, promoted in synergy by Malescorto and the Vigezzina Railway- Centovalli, and “Cinema and train sometimes meet”: curiosities and anecdotes concerning the cinematographic and railway fields, edited by the director of the Festival Paolo Ramoni.

The evening will close with the screening of the film “L’oro nel camino”, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of its creation, in the presence of Roberto Maggini, actor and screenwriter of the same.

During the evening there will be music by Giampaolo Arfacchia, one of the authors of the characteristic song La Vigezzina.

In the following evenings, from Tuesday 25 to Friday 28 July, the short films of the Official Selection will be screened at the Cinema Comunale, starting at 21 and the films of the Special Selections will be awarded, while at 21 on Saturday 29 July, again at the Cinema Comunale, the awards ceremony and the screening of the winning shorts of the Official Selection will be held.

During the first evening, Tuesday 25 July, the public will be able to admire “Estrellas del desierto (Stars of the desert)” by the Chilean Katherina Harder, “Whistle the wind” by Alessandro Dordoni (Lithuania, Ireland, Italy, United Kingdom), “Chehre zani Dar door dast (Far away. Portrait of a woman)” by Iranian Hosein Khami, “XI” by Vuk Jevremovic (Croatia, Germany), “Bernardino di Luino” by Italian Diego Monfredini, “Amanece la noche mas largo (Sorge la longest night)” by the Spanish Lorena Ares Lago and Carlos Fernández de Vigo and finally “Le père, le fils et le Rav Kalmenson (The father, the son and the Rav Kalmenson)” by the French Dayan D. Oualid.

The screenings of the second evening, Wednesday 26 July, concern the shorts “Chlorine” by the Greek Thanos Psichogios, “Footsteps on the wind (Passi nel vento)” by Maya Sanbar, Faga Melo, Gustavo Leal (Brazil, United Kingdom, United States) , “Te recordaré cuando vea buitres volar (I will remember you when I see the vultures flying)” by the Spanish David Heredia, “Demon Slayer fin aôut (Demon Slayer end of August)” by Tonya Komarova (Estonia, France, Russia), “Nostos” by Italian Mauro Zingarelli, “Shining night” by South Koreans Yang Hyeonseo and Kim Soomin, “Cuando haces pop” by Spanish Edu Hirschfeld and Kevin Castellano.

Thursday 27 July includes the screening of the following seven shorts: “The stupid boy (Ragazzo stupido)” by the British Phil Dunn, “The monkey (Monkey)” by Xosé Zapata Pérez and Lorenzo Degl’Innocenti (Italy, Portugal, Spain),” Semillas (Semi)” by the Spanish Toni Bestard, “As for us” by the Italian Simone Massi, Chll ryk (Fallen) by the Israeli Chen Rachum, “Fradi miu (My brother)” by the Italian Simone Contu and AOC by the French Samy Sidali.

Finally, for the fourth and final evening of screenings, Friday 28 July, the shorts scheduled are the following: “Bring me home (Bring me home)” by Nikolas Mengel, Somun-ui Jin-wonji “(Epicentro)” by the South Korean Hahm Heeyoon, “Gamineries (Ragazzate)” by French Mikaël Gaudin, “Happiness is a journey” by Ivete Lucas and Patrick Bresnan (Estonia, United States), “Farfalle” by Italian Marco Pattarozzi, ” Parents” by the French Coline Béal and finally “Shark” by Nash Edgerton (Australia, United States).

Also this year Malescorto plans a series of side events, the “Malescorto 360° Events”, which will continue beyond the last week of July and which will further enrich the already important calendar of the Festival.

A photographic exhibition is planned for the centenary of the Domodossola-Locarno railway. The exhibition can be visited during the opening hours and days of the Tourist Office: from June to September every day from 8:45 to 12:15 and from 13:45 to 18:15; from September on weekends from 10 to 12.

