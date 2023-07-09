Home » Miloš Biković with his girlfriend on vacation | Entertainment
by admin
Miloš Biković went on vacation with his girlfriend Ivana Malić.

Source: K1 television/ Printscreen

Despite Miloš’s many business commitments, the two often travel together, whenever his work allows. However, now the actor has spared time and taken his better half to an exotic destination. From there, they advertise on their social networks, while the comments from followers just pour in.

On his Instagram, Miloš shared a photo from the beach where he posed shirtless and showed off his sculpted body and abs. However, a fully dressed Ivana burst into the frame and stole all the attention! In the description of this post, Miloš briefly wrote “Prženice”, and the comments on Miloš and Ivan’s account just kept coming: “Beautiful”, “How wonderful you look”, “Divine Ivana, but also Miloš”, are just some of the comments.


TOOK A PICTURE OF HIMSELF ON THE BEACH, PRETTY TINY CAME INTO THE FRAME! Miloš Biković shirtless, everyone is talking about HIS GIRLFRIEND – here they are!

BONUS VIDEO:

03:41 MILOŠ BIKOVIĆ FELL OFF THE MOTORCYCLE! The actor revealed SHOCKING DETAILS from the shooting of South Wind 2 Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

