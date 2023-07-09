Unicredit changes structure: Ali Khan as head of digital and Bisagni promoted to COO

Unicredit, new round of appointments: Khan to digital and Bisagni promoted to COO

Unicredit revolutionizes the structure in top management to speed up digital transformation. The new appointments include the entry of Ali Khan as group digital and information officer and di Gianfranco Bisagni as group chief operating officer (COO) after holding the role of head of Central Europe. For this figure indeed the baton passes to Teodora Petkova which will also manage Eastern Europe.

As it reports The sun 24 hours, Ali Khan comes to UniCredit from Pwc e will take the place of Jingle Pangwhich contributed to the company mission on digital in the last two years.

“Khan’s knowledge of UniCredit’s current technology and deep cloud and data experience will be instrumental in delivering the next step of digital and data transformation, where the goal is to make technology fit for the future”. Khan has led and successfully delivered some of the major transformations in banking, telecommunications and manufacturing, managing execution for clients around the world.

Digital transformation, the acceleration of Unicredit with the new top managers

Gianfranco Bisagni thus returns to lead the group’s operations. “The focus on strengthening this partnership requires operations to change their approach. His understanding of the company’s needs, combined with his direct experience in operations, makes him a natural element to contribute to this change” declares the company. Following this move, Bart Schlatmann will leave UniCredit.

