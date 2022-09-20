Home Business There is little pressure on the supply side, and it is expected that chloroform will consolidate at a high level in the short term | chloroform_Sina Finance_Sina Network
There is little pressure on the supply side, and it is expected that chloroform will consolidate at a high level in the short term

Source: Jintou.com

According to data from the Business Society, the chloroform market was on the rise this week (9.13-9.20). As of September 20, the price of chloroform bulk water in Shandong was 3,450 yuan/ton, up 9.96% from last Tuesday’s 3,137 yuan/ton.

Raw materials since SeptembermethanolThe price has risen sharply, and the cost is strongly supported by chloroform. In addition, the start of methane chloride has dropped slightly, and the pressure on the supply side is not large, and the chloroform manufacturers are willing to support the price.

Recently, the inventory of refrigerants has been low, and the market supply has been tight; the superimposed high-temperature power curtailment has gradually ended; the start of refrigerant production has rebounded slightly, which has certain support for chloroform.

The methane chloride data analyst of the business club believes that the domestic methane chloride construction has declined slightly, the raw material price has been supported at a high stage, and the downstream refrigerant construction has rebounded slightly, forming a strong support for chloroform; it is expected that the chloroform stage will consolidate at a high level in the short term. In the follow-up, we still need to pay attention to whether the support on the cost and demand side will continue.

