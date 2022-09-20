1. Weather

1. Domestic situation

Moderate to heavy rain and cold air in parts of Guangdong, Shaanxi, Sichuan, Guizhou, and Northeast China: From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, there were moderate to heavy rains in central and eastern Gansu, central and southern Shaanxi, northeastern Sichuan, eastern Guizhou, Guangdong Pearl River Delta and other places. Local heavy rains (50-78 mm) occurred in Baoji in Shaanxi, Guangyuan and Bazhong in Sichuan, and Zhuhai and Zhongshan in Guangdong.

Affected by the cold air, gusts of magnitude 7 to 8 appeared in eastern Inner Mongolia, and local gusts of magnitude 9 to 10; at 5 o’clock today, compared with 5 o’clock yesterday, the temperature in Northeast China and parts of Beijing and central Hebei dropped by 5 to 10 degrees Celsius.

2. Live abroad

Strong precipitation occurred in North Korea, Japan, South Europe, Southeast Asia and other places: North Korea, northern Japan, Southeast Asia, Lake Baikal, Ganges Plain, northwestern coast of the Indian Peninsula, central and eastern Canada, islands east of the Caribbean Sea, Ecuador, Lithuania, Croatia , Montenegro, Serbia, Bulgaria, Cote d’Ivoire, Niger, Central Africa and other places have moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain or heavy rain, accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

West Asia, North Africa, South America, Brazil Plateau and other places continued high temperature: Arabian Peninsula, Turkey, Mesopotamia Plain, Iran Plateau, Pakistan, Indus Plain, Southeast Indian Peninsula, Myanmar, Algeria, Spain, Tunisia, Egypt, Libya, The highest temperature in South Africa, Niger, Sudan, western and southern United States, northwestern Mexico, Amazon plain, Brazilian plateau, northern Australia and other places exceeded 35°C, with some areas reaching 38-40°C, and local temperatures exceeding 42°C.

Second, the key weather forecast

1. Domestic key weather

(1) Moderate to heavy rain in the eastern and southwestern regions of the Northwest

From the 19th to the 20th, there were moderate to heavy rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of the eastern Northwest China, Sichuan Basin, Chongqing, and western Guizhou, and there were sleet and snow in high-altitude areas. above 8°C. In addition, on the 19th, there were northerly winds of magnitude 4-6 in the northeast region, with gusts of magnitude 7-8, accompanied by a cooling of 4-8 °C, and the cooling in some areas of eastern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin and other places could reach more than 10 °C.

From the 22nd to the 23rd, affected by the strong cold air, the temperature of eastern Inner Mongolia, northern China, and most of the northeast will drop by 6-8°C, and the temperature in some areas will drop by 10-12°C. There were light to moderate rains and local heavy rains in central and eastern Inner Mongolia, most of Northeast China, and northern Hebei. There are moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in the southwest region and western Jianghan.

(2) There are strong winds in the northern and eastern seas of my country

Affected by the typhoon “Nanmadu” and the cold air, during the day from the 19th to the 20th, there will be strong winds of magnitude 6-8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, and most of the East China Sea. In some sea areas in the northeast, the wind can reach magnitude 9-10 and gust 11.

(3) There are high temperature weather in Jiangnan, South China and other places

From the 19th to the 20th, the daily maximum temperature in parts of eastern Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi and other places will be 35~37℃, and the local temperature can reach 38℃.

2. Foreign key weather

(1) There is strong precipitation in the Korean Peninsula, Japan, Mexico, Southwest West Africa and other places

In the next three days, South Korea, Japanese islands, Ganges Plain, central and eastern India, southern Indochina, Indonesia, northern Russia and the Far East, Eastern Europe, southern Alaska, central and eastern Canada, eastern United States and Great Lakes, southwestern Mexico, and the Caribbean The northern islands, northeastern New Zealand, West Africa, northern Central Africa, southeastern South Africa, Colombia, Venezuela, north of the Amazon Plain, southern Argentina, southern Brazil plateau and other places have moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain or heavy rain; some of the above areas are accompanied by There are strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

(2) Continued high temperature in West Asia and North Africa

In the next three days, the Arabian Peninsula, the Mesopotamian Plain, the Iranian Plateau, the Indus River Plain, North Africa, southern Africa, the Brazilian Plateau, northern Australia, the south-central and southwestern United States, and northwestern Mexico will have a temperature of 35°C in parts of the In the above high temperature weather, among them, the daily maximum temperature in some parts of West Asia, North Africa and other places exceeds 40 ℃.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on September 19 to 08:00 on September 20, the Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia, northern Ningxia, southern Shaanxi, central and northern Shanxi, northern Sichuan Plateau, Sichuan Basin, Chongqing, southwestern Yunnan, and southern Guangxi coastal areas have moderate to moderate Heavy rain. Among them, there are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-120 mm) in parts of southern Shaanxi, northeastern and central Sichuan Basin, and western Chongqing. There are 4-6 winds in parts of Heilongjiang, Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula and other places (see Figure 1).

From 08:00 on September 20 to 08:00 on September 21, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of the northern Sichuan Plateau, the eastern and southern Sichuan Basin, northern Yunnan, western and northern Guizhou, southern Guangxi, the coastal areas of southern and western Guangxi, and eastern Hainan Island. Among them, there were heavy rains (50-60 mm) in parts of the northeastern Sichuan Basin and western Chongqing. There are 4-5 winds in parts of northeastern Heilongjiang (see Figure 2).

From 08:00 on September 21 to 08:00 on September 22, there were moderate rains in parts of northeastern Tibet, central western Sichuan Plateau, southern Sichuan Basin, Chongqing, northern and southwestern Yunnan, northwestern Guizhou, Leizhou Peninsula, and Hainan Island. , there are heavy rains (25-40 mm) in parts of southern Sichuan, northwestern Guizhou, and northern Yunnan. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of central and western Inner Mongolia (see Figure 3).

