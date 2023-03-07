The owner of a tree nursery discovered the bones while digging a well and initially stored them in his attic.

There they slumbered for about 40 years. The daughter discovered them in the attic and gave them to the city of Soest.

Actually, I wanted to throw them straight into the trash.

Simone Grundmann, finder

But that somehow felt wrong for her, she says. Now the team at the Soester Archive is delighted that the prehistoric finds can soon be exhibited in the Soester Burghof Museum.

Archaeozoologists and a paleontologist have analyzed the bones and come to the spectacular conclusion that they come from animals that have been extinct for us for 15,000 years. You can also be significantly older.