A “privilege”, as the Dortmunder says himself: “Because despite all my enthusiasm for the business, I’m also a family man and a direct, honest young Dortmunder with a real love for the region and BVB. I’m married and have two kids. Since it is very important for me to give something back to society, I also have social goals in mind in addition to numbers and I am committed to them,” says Schulz on his homepage.

Not a single startup investment yet

However, the 33-year-old does not have any classic start-up experience. Nevertheless, Schulz has apparently been planning to invest parts of his assets in founders for years. The entrepreneur founded Evenmore Ventures GmbH, a venture capital company, with his brother in 2019.

As found out by the Startupdetector analysis service, Schulz has not yet made any investments. So far, no private investments can be found for the Dortmunder either. At best, it could be that he invested in startups via a convertible loan. Corresponding deals cannot be publicly traced in the commercial register.

read too "Not every startup has to be the next unicorn" – this is how DHDL investor Diana zur Löwen thinks

After all, Tillman Schulz and his Evenmore Ventures GmbH already know how they want to help founders in concrete terms. “We offer services in the areas of purchasing, sales, quality assurance, logistics, law and everything that goes with successful performance,” says the self-description of the VC company. In addition to capital and know-how, companies would also be supported with a “top team” and a “well-functioning” network.

New archrival for Ralf Dümmel?

Incidentally, all of these are exactly the same advantages that “The Lion’s Den” star and trade expert Ralf Dümmel uses to advertise to founders. Like Schulz, Dümmel is active in the food and non-food sector with its DS Group. Is there a new duel on the TV show? In any case, Schulz does not seem to shy away from confrontations. On his website he writes: He sees himself as a “strong partner who moves forward unwaveringly and purposefully and can clear all kinds of obstacles out of the way”.

Tillman Schulz will be one of two new faces in “The Lion’s Den” from April. But who is the family entrepreneur that hardly anyone knows? The most important facts.

Tillman Schulz is a family entrepreneur and runs a large retail group. Tilman who? Hardly anyone has heard of the man who is to become the new face of the TV founding show "Die Höhle der Löwen". Tillman Schulz (33) is also an unknown quantity in the startup scene. That will change from April 3rd. Then Vox will broadcast the 13th season of the successful format. Tillmann Schulz will invest in startups from the show as a juror. Schulz succeeds Georg Kofler and Nico Rosberg, who left the format after several years of participation, alongside Janna Ensthaler. But who is Tillmann Schulz, who at 33 is the youngest DHDL investor in the eight-year history of the show? First banking apprenticeship, then founding a company Schulz was born on September 10, 1989 and lives in Dortmund. He comes from a family of entrepreneurs: In 1949, his grandfather Helmut Schulz founded an import company for fish from Scandinavia under the name MDS. Tillman Schulz and his brother Moritz are now the third generation to run the company. It has 19 subsidiaries and supplies retailers such as Aldi and Lidl with groceries in general. The range also includes medical, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and beauty products. The MDS Group puts its annual turnover in the hundreds of millions. Surprise at "The Lion's Den": Georg Kofler and Nico Rosberg leave the show Schulz writes on his website that he was already interested in the processes in the family business as a child: "My favorite toy was the calculating machine on my father's desk". Before joining his parents' MDS group in 2012, Schulz completed his high school diploma in 2009. He then completed an apprenticeship as a bank clerk. Schulz worked in his grandfather's food company for three years before founding his own company in 2015 – Motido. 