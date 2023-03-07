At least 13 dead and more than 200,000 people without electricity after the electrical storm that has devastated the United States during this week.

This Monday they woke up without electrical service more than 130,000 subscribers in Kentucky, 39,500 in Michigan, 17,000 in Tennessee, and nearly 15,000 in Californiaaccording to the authorities.

Rescue teams indicated that 5 of the deaths occurred in Kentucky. due to gusts of wind speeds greater than 70 miles per hour that downed trees and power lines, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

First responders continue to work in several areas of California, one of the states hardest hit by bad weather. The storm system dumped up to three meters of snow in some areas, causing some communities to be cut off for several days.

Additionally, more than a foot of snow fell in parts of New York state, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine before the late-winter storm began to abate between Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Services said in a bulletin Monday that the winter storm will spread through much of eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas by midweek, and is expected to reach much of the north-central US. By Tuesday, the shower storm activity will be located from north-central Texas to Arkansas. Some storms can contain heavy rainfall and persist over the same locations for an extended period of time, the agency warned.