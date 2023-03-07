The National Health Superintendency, through resolution 20233200300014296, extended the preventive measure on EPS Asmet Salud for six months and ordered it to implement 15 actions to guarantee the right to health of its 2 million members in 12 departments of the country.

According to the Supersalud, after evaluating the results of the performance of the resource management entity, it was determined that special vigilance must be made to the transfer of resources that the EPS makes to the network of providers due to a considerable number of financial transactions with its own shareholders and the inconsistency in the financial information reports.

In the same way, the health regulatory entity established precautionary measures for the provisional cessation of actions that put the life or physical integrity of patients and the destination of the resources of the health system (SGSSS) at risk.

The precautionary measure aims to stimulate the flow of resources, make the use and destination of public resources transparent, and strengthen health risk management based on the exercise of clarification of accounts among the actors in the sector. Likewise, the firm Monclou Asociados SAS was removed as comptroller and, in its replacement, RG Auditores y Consultores was appointed.

“There is no reliability or consistency in the financial information reports that the EPS reports to the Superintendency, which makes the work of monitoring and control to the measure of surveillance difficult,” the resolution states.

Among the orders of the SuperSalud about Asmet Salud is pResent the impact of the implementation of the care routes that is reflected in the health results of the population under a territorial approach, Identify and mitigate the main causes of filing of petitions, complaints, claims and complaints, resolving them in depth and with pay special attention to those classified as life-threatening.

AsmetSalud must advance the capitalization approval procedures carried out by the EPS to date before the National Health Superintendence and constitute the computable investments as support for the technical reserves and their calculation methodology. This decision was implemented because the technical study carried out on the EPS concluded that it has only capitalized $51,689 million of the $334,218 million that were approved.

Another important measure is the execution of the process of identification, registration, presentation and reconciliation of all the accounts receivable with the territorial entities, ADRES and other debtors. – Implement a detailed payment plan and its monthly execution in which the sources of financing available for the payment of obligations are clearly evidenced.