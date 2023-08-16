10 Companies Collaborate to Establish the Green Building Alliance, Promoting Green and Low-Carbon Development

10 companies initiated the establishment of the Green Building Alliance

News from our newspaper (Reporter Sun Jie) Yesterday, at the State-owned Enterprise Industrial Ecological Integration Conference and the “Party Building + Double Carbon” Green Building Alliance Founding Conference held by Beijing Energy Group, 10 companies jointly initiated the establishment of a green building alliance to build an industry exchange and docking platform. Accelerate the promotion of green and low-carbon development in the construction field.

The Green Building Alliance consists of leading enterprises in the industry such as Jingneng Real Estate, Beijing Coal Group, Beijing Kangyang, Jingneng Technology, Jingneng Energy Research Institute, Jingneng Information, Jingneng Construction and Zhongguancun Software Park, Sany Construction Engineering, and Glodon. co-founded. Beijing Energy Group is the “chain leader” enterprise in Beijing’s energy industry, and Zhongguancun Software Park, as a key park for technological innovation in Beijing, has a large number of high-tech enterprises in the energy industry. With the establishment of the alliance, state-owned enterprises and high-tech enterprises will give full play to their respective advantages, promote industrial upgrading and business docking, and expand new scenarios and models of “integration of the two industries.”

According to the development plan, the alliance will form a series of lists of resources, needs, projects, achievements, etc. from the aspects of establishing a resource and achievement sharing mechanism, building a business sharing platform, jointly building an industrial innovation center, and promoting the integration and mutual promotion of party building. The resources and needs of member units create new scenarios for green building applications. For joint construction projects, the alliance will provide resources such as the underlying technology platform, application guidance, upstream and downstream industry chain resources, and Zhongguancun Development Group service products to jointly facilitate technological innovation, application, and achievement transformation.

