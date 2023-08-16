Home » MAMMUT and Hiking Patrol Collaborate to Create High-Performance Sapuen Low GTX Joint Shoe
MAMMUT and Hiking Patrol Collaborate to Create High-Performance Sapuen Low GTX Joint Shoe

The world‘s leading outdoor brand MAMMUT has joined forces with the popular outdoor media social account, Hiking Patrol, to create an innovative footwear option. Together, they have developed the Sapuen Low GTX joint shoe, a product that combines style and functionality for outdoor enthusiasts.

The design of the shoe is simple yet sophisticated, featuring a single-color appearance adorned with a thick rubber sole and toe cap. While it may resemble an ordinary thick-soled sneaker, this shoe is specifically designed for long-term hiking and mountaineering. The superior quality materials used by MAMMUT make this shoe stand out from the rest.

One of the main highlights of this joint shoe is its utilization of GORE-TEX fabric. This fabric ensures that hikers’ feet remain dry throughout their journey, even in wet and muddy conditions. Additionally, the shoe boasts a Vibram sole made of durable rubber, greatly enhancing grip and traction on various terrains.

Furthermore, the MAMMUT x Hiking Patrol Sapuen Low GTX shoe offers exceptional comfort. Its unique foam blend lining provides ample cushioning and prevents blisters, ensuring a pain-free hike every time. With this shoe, outdoor enthusiasts can focus on the beauty of nature without worrying about sore feet.

For those eagerly awaiting the release of this remarkable collaboration, mark your calendars! The MAMMUT x Hiking Patrol Sapuen Low GTX shoe will be exclusively available at Zalando starting from August 17th. It will be offered in two fashionable color options: black and tan.

Whether you are an avid hiker or simply enjoy exploring the outdoors, the MAMMUT x Hiking Patrol Sapuen Low GTX joint shoe is a must-have addition to your footwear collection. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance in this remarkable collaboration.

