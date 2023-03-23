Soldiers who were patrolling the roads notified the Police after finding the lifeless body of a man, which was inside a sewer at kilometer 1 of the Yopal – Paz de Ariporo highway.

According to the authorities, during the technical inspection it was determined that the corpse had no signs of violence, only a wound on the front part of the head, as a result of the fall from the height of the pavement.

The man was identified as Pasto Novia, 66, a native of Yopal, resident in the La Cabuya sector, who worked in various trades as a day laborer.

Unofficially it was learned that he regularly consumed guarapo, a bottle with this drink was found next to the body, so the authorities presume that at the time he fell into the sewer, he was intoxicated.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

