Home News Man died after falling into a sewer on via Yopal – Paz de Ariporo
News

Man died after falling into a sewer on via Yopal – Paz de Ariporo

by admin
Man died after falling into a sewer on via Yopal – Paz de Ariporo

Soldiers who were patrolling the roads notified the Police after finding the lifeless body of a man, which was inside a sewer at kilometer 1 of the Yopal – Paz de Ariporo highway.

According to the authorities, during the technical inspection it was determined that the corpse had no signs of violence, only a wound on the front part of the head, as a result of the fall from the height of the pavement.

The man was identified as Pasto Novia, 66, a native of Yopal, resident in the La Cabuya sector, who worked in various trades as a day laborer.

Unofficially it was learned that he regularly consumed guarapo, a bottle with this drink was found next to the body, so the authorities presume that at the time he fell into the sewer, he was intoxicated.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Resources secured for paving the Tibaná – Garagoa highway – news

You may also like

Improving the level of opening up and cooperation...

Israel: Netanyahu defends himself against impeachment

China: “Certain countries hinder peace negotiations on Ukraine...

Consulates, drug trafficking and summits topics in Petro-Maduro...

Selenskyj wants fighter jets – no commitments at...

Jennifer López reveals long hair in a session...

Seven members of the Sinaloa cartel are arrested...

Discussed the challenges of people encountering autonomous technologies...

4-0. Double and new record for Cristiano in...

On the Navy project in Gorgona, the Attorney...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy