Man dies after being run over south of Ambato – Diario La Hora

A traffic accident left a person dead. It happened on Pitágoras y Confucio street, La Atarazana sector, Picaihua parish, south of Ambato.

Witnesses claimed that the vehicle that caused the accident was a van.

The event was recorded early today, Monday June 26 at approximately 05:26, the residents of the sector alerted the incident.

Situation

The residents of the La Atarazana sector woke up to the loud noise that was heard after a traffic accident.

The neighbors went out into the street to see what it was about. In the middle of a pool of blood were the remains of a man, the fear of the neighbors was evident, worried about knowing who the victim was, they immediately called the authorities.

From ECU 911 they coordinated care with the relief units, but they only found that the citizen no longer had vital signs.

Traffic agents also arrived at the site, but after confirmation of the man’s death, the presence of specialized personnel from the National Police was necessary.

Therefore, police officers from the Traffic Accident Investigation Service (SIAT) arrived at the site of the accident.

Preliminarily it was known that the citizen was hit by a car, possibly a van, which left the place after the mishap, leaving the victim to his fate.

Procedure

The remains of the citizen were removed and taken to the Ambato Forensic Investigation Center.

The Police carry out investigations to find the person responsible for this tragic death and put him behind bars.

The residents of the sector assured that some drivers do not respect the speed limits, which is why this and other types of road accidents are recorded in the town. (FCT)

