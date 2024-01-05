Home » Man fires shots during nighttime burglary of Colorado Supreme Court
Man fires shots during nighttime burglary of Colorado Supreme Court

by admin

© Getty Images via AFP

An armed man broke into the Supreme Court of the US state of Colorado on Monday night and fired shots. Police were able to arrest the man and there were no casualties. The damage would be significant.

Tuesday January 2, 2024 at 11:44 PM

Judges of the Supreme Court in Denver ruled last month that Donald Trump cannot run for office in the state because of his role in the storming of the US Parliament in 2021. Since then, according to the police, no link has been established between that decision and the night-time burglary on Tuesday.

The man was first involved in a traffic accident in which he pointed his gun at another driver. He then shot at a courthouse window and threatened an unarmed security guard. He then made his way to the sixth floor, where he opened fire several times, according to police.

Two hours later the man surrendered to the security forces. “There is significant damage throughout the building,” police said. “At this time, we believe there is no connection to prior threats against Colorado Supreme Court justices.” The investigation is still ongoing.

