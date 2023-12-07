Man steals wallet at Tübingen main station

According to the Federal Police’s initial findings, the unknown passenger was in the platform underpass around 6 p.m. when the 39-year-old apparently stole his wallet from his back pocket. When the traveler noticed the theft, he is said to have taken his wallet back. A federal police officer traveling off duty became aware of the situation and detained the suspected thief until an alert patrol arrived. Both the unknown victim and the unknown witnesses boarded a train heading to Stuttgart before the patrol officers arrived on site. The Stuttgart Federal Police are now investigating the suspicion of attempted theft and are asking the unknown injured party and the unknown witnesses in particular to call +49711870350.

