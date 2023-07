Since early today there has been a blockade of the Quibdó-Istmina highway in Yuto, Atrato municipality.

Dozens of people placed obstacles on the road and impede traffic.

They denounce that one of their neighbors is in a serious state of health in Quibdó, that his referral to a third level service has been authorized and that the EPS to which he is affiliated delays the procedure, putting his life at risk.

