Man was killed by hitmen in rural Monterrey

A homicide by firearm occurred over the weekend in El Porvenir, a rural area of ​​Monterrey, where hitmen took the life of a 31-year-old man who was inside his home that also works as a store.

It was learned that the victim of this criminal act, identified as Nestor Rodolfo Velandia Gaitán, got up to attend to two subjects who arrived on a motorcycle and asked for a beer, when he brought the drink closer, the armed subject shot him three times, two of these wounds were caused to the head and one more to the chest, causing his death instantly.

When the crime became known, the Police deployed a plan to capture those responsible who had fled, in this operation the motorcycle driver identified as Carlos Daniel Maldonado Espinoza was captured, the hit man who meters back had gotten out of the vehicle not He was captured.

It was learned that the murdered subject had house arrest, in addition, he presented 06 records in the Accusatory Oral Criminal System – SPOA, for crimes such as possession of weapons, fraud in judicial resolution, violence against public servants and lack of food assistance.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

