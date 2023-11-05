Man was murdered by a hitman while he was chatting at a night establishment in Monterrey

After 10 pm on November 3, a case of hitmen was registered in the Municipality of Monterrey, in a night establishment located in an area adjacent to Tulio Bautista Avenue.

According to witness accounts, the victim identified as Yener Ramírez was chatting at a table with another person when an armed individual arrived and discharged the weapon against his humanity, causing his death.

The man who was at the table next to Ramírez was hit in the leg by one of the bullets and was later taken to the local hospital.

Months ago, Ramírez, who was the son of a traditional family in the municipality dedicated to livestock and commerce, had been the victim of an attack where he was injured in the shoulder.

Police authorities have not officially referred to the case; while from the Municipal Administration, they regretted this act of violence and asked the authorities for forceful results against these criminal acts.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

