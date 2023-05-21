Manager of Diomedes de Jesús resigned after being accused of assaulting the cashier of the group

Ramiro Padilla, who is the manager of the Vallenato music singer Diomedes de Jesús, submitted his resignation from the organization, after being accused of aggression by the cashier Jairo Acosta Molina.

However, the last word will be given to the singer-songwriter Diomedes de Jesús, who has not yet publicly pronounced on the incident that occurred between the manager and the percussionist.

The events were recorded this Saturday in Socorro, Norte de Santander, where they had a musical presentation. On the site, apparently due to intolerance, there was a discussion between members of the Diomedes de Jesús group and Franco Argüelles.

But the cashier Jairo Acosta in his social networks denounced that the manager caused him to suffer a shoulder dislocation.

“I was attacked by the manager Ramiro Padilla and I am here aware of what they are going to do to me in the closed surgery, my arm has been released. You can’t lie that it wasn’t like that because I have many witnesses,” Acosta said.

The musician was taken to a clinic in San Gil, Santander, where he would undergo surgery.

Ramiro Padilla, for his part, assured EL PILÓN that what took place was a discussion that was generated by a call for attention from the group coordinator.

“What he did was try to throw a glass at me and at the moment of making the movement his body slipped, so it fell on his shoulder. I have never assaulted him, hit him or mistreated him because it is not true,” said Padilla.

He added that the cashier began to offend him with words, which is why he made the claim.

“I think I pushed him, I don’t remember, but it was he who tried to attack me and he slipped, he went crazy, but there was no physical attack,” Padilla said.

The manager has been with the group for three years and has worked with singers Orlando Liñán, Los K Morales and Miguel Morales, among others.