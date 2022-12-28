8:31

Salvini: choices made, but the Lega footprint is visible

“In such a difficult moment we had to make choices.” Thus, speaking of the budget maneuver, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini at the Lega party in Alzano Lombardo, in the province of Bergamo, saying he was «satisfied, because we have done everything possible in such a difficult moment. And I think that the legacy of the League has been seen». «There are those who retire and those who don’t, there are those who have a second home and those who don’t. But one thing they all do: they pay their electricity and gas bills. And we, as we promised during the electoral campaign, have put most of the resources into bills. But we as the League have asked and obtained that the beginning of a path be seen,” said Salvini, demanding the “stop to the Fornero law” and “the start of quota 41”.