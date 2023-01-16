Many hospitals in Wuhan set up new crown rehabilitation clinics

Why see a doctor? What problem can it solve?Reporter’s field visit

□Chutian Metropolis Daily Jimu News Reporter Liu Qin Correspondent Huang Jieying Zhang Xiang Li Yuan

“My body is better, my mood is better, and my spirit is better. I can celebrate the New Year happily.” Ms. Xu, a citizen, said with a smile. The doctor prescribes medicine.

Recently, in order to help “Yangkang” patients fully recover, many hospitals in Wuhan have successively opened new crown rehabilitation clinics. What symptoms does the clinic accept? How to treat it? On January 11 and 12, Jimu News reporters found on-site visits that the new crown rehabilitation clinics in different hospitals had their own characteristics, and many patients said that the recovery effect was obvious.

Online and offline registration available

Jimu News reporters walked into the Department of Traditional Chinese Medicine of the Outpatient Department of Hubei Provincial Maternal and Child Health Hospital, and a brand-new signboard that read “New Coronary Traditional Chinese Medicine Rehabilitation Clinic” was particularly eye-catching. On the morning of January 11, the reporter learned from the scene that the outpatient clinic was opened at the end of December last year. Patients can register online and offline. Traditional Chinese medicine rehabilitation clinics are listed in the new crown category; offline registration sources are sufficient.

Similarly, the Department of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine of Liyuan Hospital, Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology has also opened a new crown TCM rehabilitation clinic. There are two registration methods: online and offline. Registered outpatients must choose the Department of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine.

“From cement nose, razor blade throat to cough and shortness of breath, it lasted for more than 20 days without improvement.” Mr. Tu said that he is 60 years old this year, and his body has not fully recovered after “Yangkang”. Frequent coughing made him unable to sleep. Sleeping pills to help sleep. He had received an intravenous drip for six consecutive days without significant improvement. He went to the hospital for a CT scan of his lungs and found that both lungs had infectious lesions. Under the advice of the doctor, Mr. Tu came to the New Crown Traditional Chinese Medicine Rehabilitation Clinic of Hubei Provincial Maternal and Child Health Hospital to receive traditional Chinese medicine treatment. “After taking seven doses of traditional Chinese medicine and doing two fire dragon jars, my shortness of breath and coughing improved a lot, and I could sleep until dawn.” .”

Outside the New Coronary Traditional Chinese Medicine Rehabilitation Clinic of Liyuan Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Jimu journalists saw many patients waiting in line. Watching, smelling, asking, and cutting, Wu Hongsheng, an expert in consultation, does not stop all the time. Ms. Xu is a member of the waiting list. She told the Jimu News reporter that this is the second time she has come to the TCM rehabilitation clinic to find a doctor to prescribe medicine, this time to consolidate the curative effect. “After ‘Yangkang’, I found that my previous symptoms such as allergic rhinitis and asthma all came back, and I was very uncomfortable.” Ms. Xu said that after taking the medicine for the first time, her panting symptoms improved significantly. “The body has improved. , the mood is better, the energy is better, I can happily prepare for the new year.”

After “Yangkang”, these symptoms need to see a doctor

“If patients with ‘Yangkang’ experience excessive sweating during the recovery stage, as well as chest tightness, shortness of breath, and listlessness caused by coughing, they cannot be ignored.” Wu Hongsheng, an expert in the Department of Traditional Chinese Medicine of Liyuan Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, said that many people who have been infected with the new crown Although the patient with the virus has turned negative, the remaining evil in the body is not clean, “needs to be recuperated.”

Zhang Yingchun, director of the Department of Traditional Chinese Medicine of Hubei Provincial Maternal and Child Health Hospital, introduced that the new crown TCM rehabilitation clinic mainly treats patients with “Yangkang”. Oral administration of traditional Chinese medicine, external treatment is the special treatment of this department, among which fire dragon pot is more distinctive, this comprehensive therapy integrating massage, moxibustion, rubbing sha, acupuncture and ironing is more suitable for the treatment of “Yangkang” residual symptoms.