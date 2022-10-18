When it comes to deserts, I am afraid that many people will think of the words barren and desolate. but, CCTV reported that in my country’s largest Taklimakan Desert, there are many spectacular sights of lakes, which are rare. According to CCTV, this year is the year with the largest amount of water in the Tarim River in Xinjiang in the past ten years, and the river overflowed into the nearby Taklimakan Desert.

China National Geographic also pointed out that the Tarim Basin is a great fusion of humanistic and natural scenery. There is the Taklimakan Desert, the largest desert in China, and the Tarim River, the longest inland river in China.

There are also popular science people who said that the water level of the Tarim River overflowed, and the Taklimakan Desert received a lot of water, and then accumulated into some lakes. Many are saltwater lakes.

According to the encyclopedia data, Taklimakan is two words in Uighur: Takla means underground, and Magan is a field, which together means an underground city. Taklimakan is dry all the year round, the annual precipitation is up to 100 mm, and the minimum is 4-5 mm, but the evaporation is more than 3,000 mm. It is the largest desert in my country and the second largest mobile desert in the world. It is 1,000 kilometers long from east to west and 400 kilometers wide from north to south, covering an area of ​​330,000 square kilometers.