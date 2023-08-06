Home » March 13 Webinar “Agility work in local authorities”
News

March 13 Webinar “Agility work in local authorities”

by admin
March 13 Webinar “Agility work in local authorities”

MENU

Homepage The MinisterHomepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public AdministrationHomepage alphabet PA A – Access B – Good Administration C – Human Capital D – Digitization Department of Public FunctionHomepage Training Department Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard Opinions and Circulars FOIA Supervision Simplification Public work and organization PA Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Instruments and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk

Database of Opinions and Circular Notes
Training Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard FOIA Patronage Supervision Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Social innovation Administrative capacity and structural funds International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and controls Regulations and documentation

See also  Six construction sites in Yopal were sealed due to lack of permits – news

You may also like

DECLARATION OF THE ODT-I EXPULSION OF SUB-SAHARAN MIGRANTS...

Perspective. 25 years composing the greats

new sending of sms, over 10 volunteers from...

15 dead in train derailment in southern Pakistan

Typhoon Khanun Approaching Southern Kyushu Island: Strong Winds...

Is Netflix shaking? Mercado Libre launches free content...

Lido Adriano, approved the project for the construction...

State Truck Unloads Boxes of Chicken for Sale...

Remembrance of the victims of the Holocaust vs....

Premiering music and dressed as Barbie, Margarita Doria...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy