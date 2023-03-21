To inaugurate the cycle of Masterclass 2023 by OffiCinemaVasto–Cinema for the Schoola project by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture – big names in the world of cinema: the auteur lessons will take place in parallel with the workshop launched at the beginning of March with Francesco Calandra e Maria Grazia Liguori for making a short film.

The first guests are two big names from “Sea Out”, the Rai TV series of the moment, which in a few seasons has become a cult among young and old, telling the stories, dreams, courage and desire for redemption of a group of boys detained in the juvenile prison of Naples overlooking the sea.

The other four OffiCinema Masterclasses scheduled for spring 2023 will concern Special effects (“At the origins of VFX” with Jean Manuel Costa, Friday 28 April), “The Job of the Dubber” (Sara De Sants and Alessandro Quarta, Friday 5 May), “The language of the short film” (Massimo Galimberti, Friday 12 May Masterclass) and “Cinema history” (Professor Anita Trivelli, Friday 19 maggio).

Wednesday 19th April at 16.30 in Room 1 of The City of Cinema Vasto guests of Officinema – Cine Lab Vasto, Michael Zattahead of the Rai Fiction Italia and International structure as well as producer of the highly successful series sea ​​out, e James George, beloved “Ciro” Of Sea Out.

They will present the novel together Maybe Another, Arkadia, already nominated for the Premio Strega, Campiello and John Fante. A ‘screenplay’ on the meaning of life, with an ironic and disenchanted writing between Life and Death protagonists of the epic that follows the story of Mike Raft.

The meeting with the guys from OffiCinema will be important to ask questions and be told about the experience of how to become an actor and how to make a film, or a series that has captivated the general public (over 105 million views on RaiPlay and 45 million hours of streaming, and 5.7 million hours viewed in the single day of February 13, 2023 and record share on Rai Play and Netflix).

“We chose Giacomo Giorgio and Michele Zatta – he has declared Mirko MennaMattei professor and Project Manager for the Ministry of Culture and Education – as testimonial ideali for our guys from Mattei and Pantini Pudente, busy shooting the OffiCinema short film these days: we did it through a metaphor, that of actor’s suitcasewhere dreams and hopes of our young people but also all of ours are placed background, what we carry inside and out for who we are and what we have learned in school and in life. May the example and direct testimony be a teaching and warning as well as a day of celebration for Cinema”.

Satisfied the two Managers of Mattei and Pantini – Pudente, Gaetano Luigi Fuiano e Anna Orsattifor how the work is proceeding and for the extraordinary response of teachers and pupils: It is proof that Cinema as a powerful educational tool will never fade”, underlined Fuiano.

Introduce Mirko Mennapresents Paula Cerella.

Wednesday, April 19, 4.30 pm with free admission subject to availability with reservations required on EventBrite.it (in the next few days the booking link will be published).