After talks were broken off in the presence of the city of Lucerne and the Swiss Football League, club owner Bernhard Alpstaeg and his advisors chose a media conference to launch a frontal attack against other people from the club’s management.

Bernhard Alpstaeg wants to continue. And above all, he wants co-shareholder Josef Bieri to give up his 48 percent stake. Maria Schmid / Keystone

The ingredients of the story are not new in Swiss club football, which is too often in deficit: it is about power, about (lack of) capital, about legal proceedings, about confrontation, about egos, about legal actions and the question of who is right. And who doesn’t. And always about: who has money. And where money burns.