As if FC Luzern were being led to the slaughterhouse
Sports

As if FC Luzern were being led to the slaughterhouse

As if FC Luzern were being led to the slaughterhouse

After talks were broken off in the presence of the city of Lucerne and the Swiss Football League, club owner Bernhard Alpstaeg and his advisors chose a media conference to launch a frontal attack against other people from the club’s management.

Bernhard Alpstaeg wants to continue. And above all, he wants co-shareholder Josef Bieri to give up his 48 percent stake.

Maria Schmid / Keystone

The ingredients of the story are not new in Swiss club football, which is too often in deficit: it is about power, about (lack of) capital, about legal proceedings, about confrontation, about egos, about legal actions and the question of who is right. And who doesn’t. And always about: who has money. And where money burns.

