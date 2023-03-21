Udinese is preparing for this season finale. The Friulian timetables from the thirtieth to the thirty-second day have just come out

Udinese works in view of the next championship commitments. Not even a second’s break is allowed in view of one of the most important appointments of this season for the team managed by Andrea Sottil. During these two weeks we will have to work intensely to find a solution to the many absentees who will be present during the next matches. They will be fine three owners who will have to raise the white flag during the next match and consequently there is a real desperate hunt for possible substitutes. In the meantime, let’s go see the new calendar of the black and white company. All the advances and postponements from the thirtieth to the thirty-second championship have been made official.

The first match to be marked with the red pencil is that of the thirtieth day which will be played away at the Stadio Olimpico against a Roma fierce and who has a great desire to relaunch his season. The game is scheduled at 20 and 45 on Sunday 16 April. The second commitment, on the other hand, concerns the encounter with the Cremona and will take to the field at 15.00 of the following week: April 23rd. Finally, the last match to be marked with the red circle is that of the thirty-second day which will be against Lecce and we will even take the field of Friday evening at 8.45 pm. See also China, the "iron bowl" returns: risks goodbye, it is racing to conquer a safe job in the public sector

The rest of the calendar — In any case, the calendar is very intense, even including the next few days in close proximity. The first is the one that concerns the Bologna and which will be played between two Sunday afternoons, more precisely at 12.30. Then for the match against the Monza which will be played the day before Easter, will take the field at 12.30 but on Saturday. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next market hits. Here is the new name for the black and white attack <<

March 21, 2023 (change March 21, 2023 | 18:39)

