NHL | Nill was named the best general manager for the last NHL season

The Stars had a very successful season. In the regular season, they won 47 out of 82 games, while the point total of 108 was their highest since the 2015/16 season, when they scored one more point.

In the playoffs, the Texans managed to advance to the finals of the Western Conference for the second time in four seasons, where they lost 2:4 to the eventual champions Vegas Golden Knights.

The award has been awarded by the NHL management since the 2009/10 season, Lou Lamoriello is the only one to have won it twice during his time at the head of the New York Islanders.

