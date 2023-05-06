Weather forecast and road condition | Info

In the Republic of Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH), mostly sunny and warm weather is expected today with variable cloudiness.

Source: Mondo – Haris Krhalić

The maximum temperature will be from 21 to 27, in the higher regions of 18 degrees Celsius.

In the afternoon, short-term showers are possible in some places in the southwestern regions, the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute announced.

A weak to moderate wind will blow mainly from the north-east direction, in the extreme south a moderate southerly wind.

In the Republika Srpska and FBiH, the weather is sunny this morning with low to moderate cloudiness, according to data from the Federal Hydrometeorological Institute.

Temperature measured at 8:00 a.m.: Bjelašnica four, Čemerno and Rudo six, Sokolac and Foca seven, Gacko and Šipovo eight, Han Pijesak, Višegrad and Novi Grad nine, Prijedor, Bihać and Mrkonjić Grad 10, Sarajevo, Tuzla and Bileća 11, Banjaluka, Zvornik, Zenica and Ribnik 12, Doboj and Srbac 13, Bijeljina, Neum and Mrakovica 14, Trebinje 15 and Mostar 16 degrees Celsius.

Road condition

Traffic on most roads in the Republika Srpska and the Federation of BiH /FBiH/ runs smoothly, and driving conditions are favorable.

Due to demining works on the main road Sarajevo-Foča, the section Trnovo-Miljevina in the canyon of the river Bistrica, there will be a temporary suspension of traffic from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., lasting twice for five to seven minutes.

On the Crkvina-Modriča main road section one, due to preparatory works on the construction of the Vukosavlje-Brčko highway, the traffic regime has been changed. Adherence to temporary traffic signals is mandatory.

On the section of the Podromanija-Sumbulovac main road in the town of Mokro, traffic is moving slowly, reported the Auto-moto Association of the Republic of Srpska.

Due to landslide rehabilitation, traffic on the section of the Foča-Goražde main road in the town of Filipovići, on the demarcation line itself, is difficult, with one traffic lane /a temporary detour of 150 meters in length/ with traffic signals installed.

On the section of the regional road from Ravno to the main road Ljubinje-Trebinje, traffic was stopped and redirected to alternative routes.

Due to rehabilitation works, the bridge at the entrance to Nemila in FBiH is closed, and vehicles are driving through the intersection in Topčić Polje.

At border crossings, detentions are no longer than 30 minutes.

(SRNA)