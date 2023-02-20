Home News María Fernanda Cabal retracts her accusations against Beto Coral
María Fernanda Cabal retracts her accusations against Beto Coral

The correction of the senator from the Democratic Center did not stop there and was expanded, noting that she was carried away by information on social networks.

“It was not my intention to affect the complainant; information on social media led me to that conclusion,” narrowed.

For his part, the pro-government activist Beto Coral also highlighted the good spirit of the senator during the conciliation hearing, at the same time that he thanked the work of his lawyer Augusto Ocampo.

“Before the Supreme Court of Justice, a conciliation hearing was held, chaired by Judge César Augusto Reyes. Senator @MariaFdaCabal retracts her statements. I appreciate your conciliatory spirit. Thanks to my lawyer @AUGUSTOOCAMPO”, Coral pointed out.

