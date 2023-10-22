María Isabel Campo’s taunt to the candidates

One week before the territorial elections, the political environment is becoming increasingly heated in Valledupar.

“He who pays to arrive arrives to steal,” the candidate noted in a comment. He then maintained that certain candidates take advantage of the needs of the people and resort to buying votes.

“They invest billions, they violate limits, they are electoral entrepreneurs who work to enrich themselves. Poverty is their business. They are not interested in overcoming it because with it they guarantee to pay a vote and win every four years,” he added.

Along with María Isabel Campo, 7 other candidates will compete for the Mayor of Valledupar on October 29: Ernesto Orozco, Christian José Moreno, Camilo Quiroz, Miguel Morales, Ricardo Reyes, Lina de Armas and Ricardo Vives.

