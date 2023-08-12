Home » María José Pizarro retracted statements against Diego Molano
After the ex-minister and current candidate for mayor of Bogotá Diego Molano denounced Senator María José Pizarro before the Supreme Court of Justice for libel and aggravated slander, The congresswoman complied today with the agreement she reached during the conciliation of the process and publicly retracted for pointing out that he ordered the public force to attack the protesters within the framework of the national scene.

“I, Senator María José Pizarro, clarify and rectify that I do not know and I have no proof that Mr. Diego Molano I have ordered the mutilation and/or murder of young people as I stated in the tweet published in my account on May 5, 2023,” said the senator on the afternoon of August 11, who questioned Molano’s candidacy months ago for the Mayor of Bogotá and made serious accusations against him,

“Diego, the Indigenous Guard, unlike him, has not ordered the mutilation and murder of hundreds of young people. Bogotá does not need fascists or incompetents, it needs democratic leadership”, Pizarro pointed out during the month of May.

