The red carpet was rolled out in front of the Theater am Goetheplatz on Thursday. At the celebratory gala of the Bremen Film Festival, the actress, director and screenwriter Maria Schrader was awarded the golden pug for the fine humor and satirical undertone in her works.

“I’m always happy to receive an award, but I try not to let it influence me too much,” revealed the Hanoverian in advance in an interview with the WESER-KURIER.

“I’ll still have fun with the Golden Pug.” Schrader has become known to an international audience for her direction in the Netflix mini-series “Unorthodox”. She also received an Emmy for this.

Comedian legend Loriot was awarded the honorary award in the evening. His grandson Leopold von Bülow-Quirk accepted the golden honorary pug on his behalf and paid tribute to Bremen as his deceased grandfather’s long creative work place.

After the award ceremony, the Bremen Film Festival showed the film “Franky Five Star” by Birgit Möller for the first time. In a humorous way and with a lot of imagination, the film deals with the self-optimization mania of our society. The American entertainer Gayle Tufts provided the musical program.



