ÜYou win games by attacking and championships by defending. This statement has been made in basketball for many decades. The basic assumption was and is that a team can call up their defensive performance more consistently than their offensive qualities, which depend much more on imponderables such as the day’s form. But given how the game has evolved, is the emphasis on defense still relevant as a basis for success?

Teams are scoring significantly more points than in the past, due to two factors. Players’ offensive skills have grown immensely, making it significantly more difficult to dominate a game over defense. In addition, the pace of the game has increased. Not only the accuracy has increased, but also the number of throws.

At the beginning of this millennium, many coaches had concrete touched on the defensive in order to nip the opponent’s flow of play in the bud. The result was an unattractive basketball with few points. This questionable philosophy of the game was supported by the interpretation of the rules, which actually gave teams that wanted to succeed through speed and offensive basketball hardly a chance.

Whenever there was a chance of fast-breaking, the “Zerstorer-Teams” resolved this situation with a tactical foul that carried no particular penalties unless physical hardness was involved. In the meantime, such an approach is sanctioned with two free throws and repeated possession of the ball.

