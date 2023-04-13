Home World Duško Ivanovic after the victory of Zvezda over Fenerbahce | Sports
The statement of the coach of Zvezda after the victory against Fener on the farewell from the Euroleague

Source: MN PRESS

Crvena zvezda bid farewell to the Euroleague by winning against Fenerbahçeand ended the participation with a score of 17-17, which will certainly be enough for her to take the tenth position in the table. After the match, the red and white coach Dusko Ivanovic said that he regrets that the season ends this evening.

“I only feel sorry for the players, because they showed that they deserve to enter the Top 8 with their effort and play. We had a month of bad play, but it seems to me that no one outplayed us. That’s why I say that we entered the Top 8, I think so that we would have a real chance,” Ivanovic said at the press conference.

“I’m sad for my players because I think we deserved to play in the Top 8. Tonight was a good, tough game. It’s good to end with a win. We won more games to one ball, not only this one. I hope that in the games that we there will be more balls to decide until the end, it’s an experience for us”.

Ivanovic was also asked whether the absentees would be ready soon.

“Nedović and Lazić will be ready, we have a lot of time now. Ivanovic too. We have a lot of time for training, more time to focus on individual and team work. Every match is a unique history, this one will never be repeated, nor any other.” Ivanovic said after Zvezda’s last match in the Euroleague this season.

