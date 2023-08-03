Marie Claire Harp rises like foam. Find out where she will do her talk

Marie Claire Harp continues to grow professionally in Aztec lands, where she also has the opportunity to be part of the Bandamax channel team.

The Venezuelan cheerleader Marie Claire Harpannounced that as of August 3, 2023, he will be part of the team of the television network Univision.

Through a post on his Instagram account, Harp released the news with an emotional message: “From Coro to the world my beautiful people. In this new stage of my life I feel so grateful to be part of this chain, but now in sports. See you every Saturday at TUDN MEX y Univisionin ‘Sports Republic’ ”.

Marie Claire Harp followers

Immediately, the publication of the Falconian received a reaction from her followers, who wrote to her: “I am very happy Mari, a hug my beautiful and Pa’lante”, “That’s it! Let the successes continue, little girl chula”, “you deserve everything”, among other comments.

In this way, the criolla continues to grow professionally in Aztec lands, where she also has the opportunity to be part of the channel team Band max.

It should be remembered that, Marie Claire Harp debuted in the artistic world as a beauty queen, then as a television presenter in Canal i y Venevision.

