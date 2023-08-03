Natalia Jiménez shared a new image of La Mona from the clinic

Carlos “La Mona” Jiménez underwent surgery after severe abdominal pain “as a result of a bad physical movement,” according to his son Carli in an official statement. The owner of Universo Jiménez shared a message on his Instagram account with the aim of “transmitting peace of mind to his fans.”

Meanwhile, her sister Natalia, was in charge of sharing images of her family in the clinic, while they wait for the recovery of the popular idol.

Upon leaving the hospital, Natalia was thankful that her father was fine. “Mobilized, she thanked God that at the end of the day everything went well. It is said that unity is strength. More than ever together, ”she later wrote. This Wednesday, very early, she took the opportunity to visit her father at the hospital and recorded a video of how she tried to cheer him up with music.

“Let’s dance pa,” she wrote in the video in which the quartet is heard in the background and La Mona can be seen moving her hands.

Along the same lines, on Thursday afternoon, the daughter of the “Boss” shared another video of her father on Instagram, this time massaging his feet. “Talk to me about a cuddly old man,” wrote Natalia. “He gives me talk so that I don’t finish cuddling him,” she closes.

