Karsten Köhler is Professor of Exercise, Nutrition and Health at the Technical University of Munich (TUM). The scientist is considered an expert on human metabolism and in an interview with WELT reveals which strategy you use to achieve your goals, regardless of whether you want to lose fat or build muscle. The expert also explains the dangers to the metabolism that repeated diets entail. Because many people fail because of the diet paradox.

WELT: Professor Köhler, it is generally said that if you want to lose weight, you should do sport. Do you think that is the key to success?

Köhler: I regularly give a talk entitled ‘Why Exercise Won’t Lose Weight, But Why Exercise Is Still Good For Weight Management’. You have to look at the basic human physiology. Only through sport you can achieve relatively little weight loss.