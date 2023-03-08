To the tune of the hymn “I am a child of God”, sung by a group of eight missionaries with Brother Giampiero Dugento of the Alessandria Stake Council and Mr and Mrs Sergio and Giusy Griffa, respectively Director and Communications Assistant of the Alessandria Stake, the usual annual meeting with the students of the “Sociology of Religions” course conducted by professor Stefania Palmisano, in the beautiful and modern headquarters of the “Luigi Einaudi” University Campus in Lungo Dora Siena, 100 in Turin, during the rainy morning of Monday 14 November 2022.

After the introduction on “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” by Director Sergio Griffa, a portion of the video “World News October 2022″ broadcast at the last General Conference in October was presented on the big screen. Thus, the beautiful images of the rededication of some historic temples of the Church, the Youth program, as well as the important humanitarian aid of the last semester were shared.

The Elders and Missionary Sisters, assisted by the Stake Communications Director, then answered students’ questions also with the help of the Book of Mormon, previously presented to the class. Furthermore, Brother Gianpiero Dugento, in his capacity as genealogist of the Stake, responded to the students’ great interest in genealogy, summarizing the importance and activity of the Church with regard to family history.

The teacher then asked to speak in particular of the Temple of Rome which she had the opportunity to visit during the inauguration in 2019, accepting the formal invitation received in this regard.

The spontaneous applause of the class, after having listened to the hymn at the end, confirmed the harmony among those present and the cordiality of the meeting.

Professor Stefania Palmisano also added that she will assign some students to present degree theses on the Church.

The missionaries also had the opportunity to network with some students and to offer booklets and copies of the Book of Mormon to those who requested them.

The harmony was also present outdoors while the rain stopped and the sun peeked out behind the sculpture of the beautiful “Bell” in cast bronze, iron and wood from 1948, which is proudly displayed on the lawns of the Campus, granted by the Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art of Turin, while the young missionaries cheerfully refreshed themselves with a well-deserved and rich breakfast.