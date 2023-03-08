In 2022 Ascopiave, one of the main Italian operators in the distribution of natural gas, achieved revenues of 163.7 million, up by 21.3% on an annual basis. The expansion of the perimeter to include the newly acquired companies resulted in revenues of 24.9 million, of which 11.6 million in the hydroelectric and wind sectors and 13.3 million in gas distribution.

The EBITDA stood at 77.9 million (vs 66.4 million, +17.4%), with a positive contribution of 8.9 million from new acquisitions; on a like-for-like basis, gross operating profit grew by 2.6 million.

Investments in fixed assets and materials amounted to 87 million (+63%), mainly concentrated in the development, maintenance and modernization of gas distribution networks and plants. Investments in renewable energy amounted to 25.1 million, while those in corporate acquisitions amounted to 149.3 million in 2022, mainly due to the equity investments in Asco EG and Romeo Gas.

Operating profit decreased by 5.7% to 31.9 million, due to the higher depreciation and amortization recorded in 2022 (+13.5 million), mainly due to the consolidation of new acquisitions.

The year ended with a consolidated net profit of 32.4 million (-28.4%), down mainly due to the results of EstEnergy.

The board of directors will propose to the shareholders’ meeting a dividend of 0.13 euro per share, equal to a total of 28.2 million.