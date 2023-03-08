13
Simon Pagenaud will participate in the 24 hours of Le Mans 2023 (June 10-11), with the Swiss team COOL Racing / CLX Motorsport at the wheel of an ORECA 07 LMP2. The French driver, winner of the 500 Miles of Indianapolis in 2019, will drive the #47 alongside Reshad De Gérus and Vladislav Lomko.
2023 will mark Simon Pagenaud’s reunion with the Le Mans circuit on which he won the Elf steering wheel in 2000. He took part in the 24 hours for the first time with Team ORECA in 2008, and finished second in 2011, 13 seconds behind of victory.